Changes coming to Columbus Recorder’s Court

2:13 Callaway Gardens couple marries 38 years after meeting on Robin Beach Pause

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

1:01 Georgia Tech police show they've got the moves

0:32 Chicken Comer returns to Phenix City

3:21 How far can you go to protect yourself?

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality