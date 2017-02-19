Presidents Day Closings

Banks: Closed
Federal offices: Closed
Post office: Closed
State offices
Alabama: Closed
Georgia: Open
Area government offices
Auburn: Open
Columbus: Open
Fort Benning: Closed
Opelika: Open
Phenix City: Closed
Smiths Station: Closed
County government offices
Chattahoochee County: Closed
Harris County: Open
Lee County: Open
Russell County: Closed
Fort Benning
Commissary: Open
Custer Terrace: Open
Main Mall: Open
Mini-Mall: Open
Garbage services
Auburn: Pick up
Chattahoochee County: No pick up
Columbus: Pick up
Harris County: Pick up
Opelika: Pick up
Phenix City: Pick up
Smiths Station: Pick up
METRA Bus Service: Running
Peachtree Mall: Open
Stock Market: Closed
Area schools (public)
Chattahoochee County: Closed
Muscogee County: Closed
Phenix City: Closed
Harris County: Open
Lee County: Closed
Russell County: Closed
Fort Benning: Closed
Area schools (private)
Brookstone: Closed
Calvary Christian: Closed
Glenwood: Closed
Grace Christian: Closed
Hallie Turner: Open
St. Anne Pacelli: Closed
St. Luke: Closed
Wynnbrook Christian: Closed
