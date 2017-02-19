Local

February 19, 2017 1:41 AM

Presidents Day Closings

Banks: Closed

Federal offices: Closed

Post office: Closed

State offices

Alabama: Closed

Georgia: Open

Area government offices

Auburn: Open

Columbus: Open

Fort Benning: Closed

Opelika: Open

Phenix City: Closed

Smiths Station: Closed

County government offices

Chattahoochee County: Closed

Harris County: Open

Lee County: Open

Russell County: Closed

Fort Benning

Commissary: Open

Custer Terrace: Open

Main Mall: Open

Mini-Mall: Open

Garbage services

Auburn: Pick up

Chattahoochee County: No pick up

Columbus: Pick up

Harris County: Pick up

Opelika: Pick up

Phenix City: Pick up

Smiths Station: Pick up

METRA Bus Service: Running

Peachtree Mall: Open

Stock Market: Closed

Area schools (public)

Chattahoochee County: Closed

Muscogee County: Closed

Phenix City: Closed

Harris County: Open

Lee County: Closed

Russell County: Closed

Fort Benning: Closed

Area schools (private)

Brookstone: Closed

Calvary Christian: Closed

Glenwood: Closed

Grace Christian: Closed

Hallie Turner: Open

St. Anne Pacelli: Closed

St. Luke: Closed

Wynnbrook Christian: Closed

