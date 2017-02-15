National Infantry Museum galleries to close early on Friday

The galleries at the National Infantry Museum will close at noon on Friday because of the memorial service for retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore.
The museum will be open because the public is invited to the Moore events, but visitors will not be able to tour the galleries.
A memorial service will be held in the Grand Hall of the museum at 1 p.m. Among the speakers will be Joe Galloway, who co-wrote the book “We Were Soldiers Once, And Young” with Moore.
Afterward, buses will be available for anyone wishing to attend a brief graveside service with full military honors at Fort Benning Post Cemetery around 2 p.m.
Following the ceremony, the buses will return guests to the museum for the reception in the Grand Hall.
The memorial and graveside services will be live-streamed in the museum’s Patriot Hall and Giant Screen Theater.
Others may watch the live stream via the U.S. Army Fort Benning Facebook page.
In 1964, Moore commanded a battalion in the newly formed air mobile 11th Air Assault Division at Fort Benning. During the Vietnam War, he served as the commander of the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment. The regiment landed at LZ X-Ray with about 450 soldiers, and soon was overrun by an enemy numbering more than 2,000. The first major battle between the United States and the Peoples’ Army in November 1965 left 250 U.S. Soldiers dead.
Galloway, a war correspondent who covered the battle, credits Moore and his brilliant leadership for saving the lives of most of his men in the worst of circumstances.
The Last 100 Yards ramp at the National Infantry Museum features a scene taken from the Battle of Ia Drang Valley. While his health still allowed it, Moore would often travel from his home in Auburn to visit the museum and reflect alongside the Huey helicopter that held so many vivid memories.
In addition to the scene on the ramp, Moore’s contributions can be seen in the museum’s Cold War Gallery, where his helmet and a bugle from his unit are on display.
In honor of Moore, the museum’s Giant Screen Theater will offer a free screening of “We Were Soldiers” at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Copies of the book are available in the museum’s Soldier Store.
