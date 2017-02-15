Sanford Bishop applauds recommendation on Georgia-Florida water case

Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr said he is applauds Special Master Ralph Lancaster, Jr.’s recommendation, issued Tuesday that the U.S. Supreme Court deny Florida’s request for a cap on Georgia’s water usage.
This recommendation derives from a 2013 lawsuit filed by Florida that seeks to limit Georgia’s usage of water from the ACF Basin, which includes the Apalachicola, Chattahoochee, and Flint rivers. Ralph Lancaster was appointed as a special master by the U.S. Supreme Court to provide a recommendation on the case, and found that Florida had failed to show that a consumption cap was necessary.
In a press release, Bishop said, “Florida’s proposed limit on Georgia’s water use is unfounded and would be devastating to Georgia’s agriculture economy. I am pleased by Special Master Lancaster’s recommendation to deny such a cap, and I am hopeful that this recommendation will lead to an imminent conclusion to this dispute.”
The recommendation now goes to the U.S. Supreme Court for further consideration.
