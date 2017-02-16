Sewer work closes down stretch of South Lumpkin Road

The South Lumpkin Road roundabout will be closed for about three weeks, the Columbus Water Works announced this week.
The water works is replacing a section of a 30-inch sewer line in that area, forcing traffic to several destinations to be significantly detoured.
People wanting to access the National Infantry Museum, Oxbow Environmental Center, the Hampton Inn or Oxbow Creek Golf Course will have to take a left off of South Lumpkin onto Torch Hill Road near South Columbus Elementary School for about a half mile to Fort Benning Boulevard, then right to the parking lot, then through that lot and then follow detour signs back to South Lumpkin.
Unless there are unforeseen delays, the roundabout is scheduled to re-open on March 9.
