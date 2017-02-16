Phenix City man, 50, killed in wreck on Ridge Road

A 50-year-old man was killed Wednesday night in a single-vehicle wreck on Ridge Road in Seale, Ala., Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. confirmed.
Frank George Carpenter was killed when the 1997 Nissan XE he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree before overturning near County Road 18. Carpenter, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A toxicology test will be performed, Sumbry said.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash, which occurred about 12 miles north of Fort Mitchell, Ala. No further details are available at this time.
