February 16, 2017 10:41 AM

Fort Benning conducting controlled burn near technology park

By Mike Owen

mowen@ledger-enquirer.com

Fort Benning is currently conducting a controlled burn in an area adjacent to the Technology Park and the NCR facility in east Columbus, Mayor tTeresa Tomlinson reports.

There are fairly strong westerly winds today, which should keep smoke away from the technology park, Tomlinson said. Some smoke may linger overnight in creeks and drains, but that is unavoidable.

If wind conditions remain favorable Friday, more burns will be conducted, and the rain expected to move through on Saturday should eliminate any remaining smoke, Tomlinson said.

Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle

