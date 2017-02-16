Local

February 16, 2017 11:23 AM

CSU announces newly tenured professors

By Mike Owen

mowen@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus State University has announced this year’s professors who have been promoted or have earned tenure, according to a CSU release.

Tenure confers upon faculty certain privileges and status and is the result of a rigorous, multi-step review process by the faculty member’s peers, departmental leaders, the president and provost of CSU, the release states.

“Each of the faculty members being promoted has made significant contributions to our university, and they are committed to advancing the boundaries of knowledge and providing our students with an education of the highest quality,” said Tina Butcher, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Our promotion and tenure process is reflective and comprehensive to uphold the integrity of our scholarly community, and I applaud these faculty members for their accomplishments.”

New rank/tenure awarded:

Hannah Israel, professor, Art

Mariko Izumi, professor, Communication

Lawrence Dooley, professor, Theatre

Deirdre Greer, professor, Teacher Education

David Turner, associate professor and tenure, Theatre

Laurence Marsh, associate professor and tenure, Management

Franklin Mixon, tenure, Accounting

Joy Thomas, associate professor and tenure, Health Professions and Exercise Science

Tamara Condrey, associate professor, Nursing

Elizabeth Frander, professor and tenure, Nursing

Kevin Burgess, professor, Biology

Elizabeth Klar, senior lecturer, Biology

Clifton Ruehl, associate professor and tenure, Biology

Daniel Holley, associate professor and tenure, Chemistry

Rosa Williams, professor, Earth and Space Sciences

Courtney George, associate professor, English

Shannon Godlove, associate professor and tenure, English

Joe Miller, associate professor and tenure, English

Brad Huff, associate professor and tenure, History and Geography

Nehal Shukla, associate professor and tenure, Mathematics

Joelle Bonamy, tenure, Modern and Classical Languages

Eduardo Leon, senior lecturer, Modern and Classical Languages

Zdeslav Hrepic, professor, Physics

Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Local businessman offers exclusive look inside historic downtown building

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos