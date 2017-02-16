CSU announces newly tenured professors

Columbus State University has announced this year’s professors who have been promoted or have earned tenure, according to a CSU release.
Tenure confers upon faculty certain privileges and status and is the result of a rigorous, multi-step review process by the faculty member’s peers, departmental leaders, the president and provost of CSU, the release states.
“Each of the faculty members being promoted has made significant contributions to our university, and they are committed to advancing the boundaries of knowledge and providing our students with an education of the highest quality,” said Tina Butcher, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Our promotion and tenure process is reflective and comprehensive to uphold the integrity of our scholarly community, and I applaud these faculty members for their accomplishments.”
New rank/tenure awarded:
Hannah Israel, professor, Art
Mariko Izumi, professor, Communication
Lawrence Dooley, professor, Theatre
Deirdre Greer, professor, Teacher Education
David Turner, associate professor and tenure, Theatre
Laurence Marsh, associate professor and tenure, Management
Franklin Mixon, tenure, Accounting
Joy Thomas, associate professor and tenure, Health Professions and Exercise Science
Tamara Condrey, associate professor, Nursing
Elizabeth Frander, professor and tenure, Nursing
Kevin Burgess, professor, Biology
Elizabeth Klar, senior lecturer, Biology
Clifton Ruehl, associate professor and tenure, Biology
Daniel Holley, associate professor and tenure, Chemistry
Rosa Williams, professor, Earth and Space Sciences
Courtney George, associate professor, English
Shannon Godlove, associate professor and tenure, English
Joe Miller, associate professor and tenure, English
Brad Huff, associate professor and tenure, History and Geography
Nehal Shukla, associate professor and tenure, Mathematics
Joelle Bonamy, tenure, Modern and Classical Languages
Eduardo Leon, senior lecturer, Modern and Classical Languages
Zdeslav Hrepic, professor, Physics
