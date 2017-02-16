Thunder in the Valley celebrating 20 years

The Thunder in the Valley Air Show will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year at the Columbus Airport is returning to the Columbus Airport
The popular event will be April 8-9 and $10 advance tickets are already on sale at all local McDonald’s, Ace Hardware on St. Marys Road, Flightways Columbus at the airport, all locations of Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, and Wingstop on Weems Road. It isd cash only. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.thunderinthevalleyairshow.com.
“The planning committee looks forward to presenting the 20th Thunder in the Valley Air Show to the Chattahoochee Valley”, said event coordinatior Phaedra Childers in a news release. “The committee has planned for this year’s air show for nearly two years. They did a great job of securing headliners from the past, and working closely with the military for our ‘20 Years of Thunder’ celebration. The Thunder in the Valley Air Show continues to be one of the best supported events in the Chattahoochee Valley; for which we are very grateful.”
According to the press release, the show will feature a variety of military, modern and vintage aircraft, including Skip Stewart, performing gravity-defying maneuvers in a modified Pitts S2S biplane; Matt Younkin, flying one of the most graceful and unusual acts in his Beech 18; Gary Ward, taking his MX2 through a sequence jam-packed with breathtaking dives and turns; Greg Koontz, a comedy act featuring the wayward farmer “Clem Cleaver” in a Piper J-3 Cub; and Chris Darnell’s Shockwave Jet Truck, an all-out sensory assault of flames, smoke, heat and noise at speeds of more than 350 mph.
The U.S. Army Silver Wings Demonstration Team will open the air show each day by delivering the American flag. Spectators can enjoy a taste of WW II history and modern-day aviation when two fighters, a USAF F-16 and a Redtail Squadron P-51, perform a formation flyover. A USAF F-35 from Eglin AFB will provide a thrilling flyover showcasing the aircraft’s speed and agility.
Other modern day military displays include, a Grumman Northrop F-5N, a single-seat, tactical fighter and attack aircraft; a Lockheed C-130 Hercules, known as the workhorse of the U.S. Air Force; and a Lockheed P-3 Orion, the ultimate maritime patrol.
Thunder in the Valley Air Show will also include an array of engaging ground attractions, including the “Rise Above Traveling Exhibit,” a mobile theater that educates and inspires people of all ages with the history of the Tuskegee Airmen; the Big Air Insanity FMX Team, showcasing some of the top freestyle motocross riders in the world; Precision Extreme Drive, which allows guests to experience what it’s like to push a Ferrari F430 or Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder past the 160 mph barrier on an airport runway; a Kids Carnival; and helicopter and airplane rides.
The Thunder in the Valley Air Show began in 1997 as a local fly-in for aviation enthusiasts and has grown to become one of the largest outdoor family events in the Chattahoochee Valley, thanks to the efforts of more than 300 dedicated volunteers – both groups and individuals.
The show brings in top performers from across the United States, all paid for by local and regional sponsors whose products and services are exposed to an average of 10,000 guests each day of the Show, and included in advertising that reaches hundreds of thousands before the event.
National attention has been given to the Thunder in the Valley Air Show by the International Council of Air Shows for excellence in marketing. The Thunder in the Valley Air Show is a fun, family event with proceeds going to youth organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley.
