Lesley Vance to be honored with highway sign

Former Alabama State Rep. Lesley Vance of Phenix City who died at 76 in 2015 will be honored Friday morning with the unveiling of a Lesley Vance Highway sign.
The unveiling will be at 9 a.m. on U.S. Highway 431 across from the Waffle House.
“It is a great thrill,” said his widow Patricia Vance.
She said the legislature actually passed the bill years ago.
During his time as a representative the funeral home owner served on the transporation committee and was instrumental in the completion of the four lane Highway 431 project, the completion of the 5th Avenue extension and the Riverchase exits off Highway 80.
