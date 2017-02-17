Bishop, Ferguson praise decision to add brigade at Benning

The two congressmen who represent Columbus are praising the Army’s decision to add a Security Force Assistance Brigade to Fort Benning, according to a news release.
Second District U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop and Third District Rep. Drew Ferguson said the addition will bring 500 new positions to the post.
“It is a great day for Columbus and southwest Georgia,” said Bishop, whose district includes Fort Benning. “The addition of a Security Force Assistance Brigade further enhances the already vital role that Fort Benning has in global operations. The Army's decision underscores Fort Benning’s ability to efficiently develop and provide support for our foreign allies, and highlights Fort Benning’s role as a key national security asset."
Ferguson said the decision is a testament to the value of Fort Benning’s role.
“For almost a hundred years, Fort Benning has been an anchor to the greater Columbus community, and I proudly welcome these new troops to our area,” Ferguson said. “The addition of the new mission reinforces the central role that Fort Benning and the Columbus area play in strengthening our national security.”
The SFA brigade is the first of six newly established units responsible for security force assistance operations in support of U.S. Combatant Commander requirements. The 500 position team will train, advise, and assist U.S. allies with military operations.
Stationing the SFA brigade at Fort Benning aligns the unit with the Training and Doctrine Command's Maneuver Center of Excellence, which owns the Army's security assistance training mission. Last week, the Army announced that 85 positions would move to Fort Benning to support the SFA proponency office and the Military SFA Adviser Training Academy. The Army plans to activate the new brigade in October.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
