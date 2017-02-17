Man, 23, killed in crash near Phenix City

A 23-year-old Opelika man died Friday morning in a crash on U.S. 80 at the 207 mile marker 7 miles east of Phenix City, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Authorities said Denver Trimone Phillips Jr. was killed when the 2011 Kia Rio he was driving left the roadway and overturned at 7:19 a.m. Phillips, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating the incident. No additional information is available at this time.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
