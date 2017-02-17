Karen Allen brings author's short story to the screen

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” actress Karen Allen will make her directorial debut in short film “A Tree, A Rock, A Cloud,” based on a Carson McCullers story. The “Carson at 100: The McCullers Centennial” celebration will culminate on Feb. 19, when Allen will show the first movie she has directed, “A Tree, A Rock, A Cloud,” a short film based on the McCullers story by the same name, although McCullers used periods in her title. Columbus State University's Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians served as the film's executive producer, with Brian Long and Diane Pearlman serving as the producers.
Mike Haskey and Tim Chitwood The Ledger-Enquirer

Thespians learn stage craft and life lessons through stilt walking

Participants in a basic stilt walking class taught by Heather McLendon of the Springer Theatre Academy try a line dance near the end of the Thursday afternoon workshop. The workshop was among the many offered to students attending the 2017 Georgia Thespian Conference in Columbus. The conference has brought more than 5,000 student thespians to downtown Columbus for the event, hosted by the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center. This is the ninth consecutive year Columbus has hosted the event, which is the nation’s second largest thespian conference. It features numerous productions performed by high school students and includes a variety of workshops such as acting, singing, dancing, and set design.

Authorities say case of stolen PTSD service dog ends in tragedy

Authorities believe they have solved the mystery of Whiz, a $4,500 service dog that has been missing since September. A Muscogee County grand jury on Jan. 31 indicted Jimmy Lee Gonzales, 39, on one count of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of tampering with evidence. Gonzales is accused of shooting Whiz, a brindle pit bull that was a trained Post Traumatic Stress Disorder service dog.

Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court

During a Friday morning hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court for Jalontaye Clay Cleveland, Columbus Police Sgt. Anthony Locey testified in part about surveillance video from a fatal shooting on Nov. 6 at the 5 Corner Lotto store in Columbus.

Suspect in 5 Corner Lotto fatal shooting makes court appearance

Dominique Collins, 18, pleaded not guilty to murder and aggravated assault February 9, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court. Authorities said he was involved in the November 6, 2016, shooting at 5 Corner Lotto at 1231 Linwood Blvd. in Columbus, Georgia, that killed 23-year-old Vastal Patel and wounded his 56-year-old father.

