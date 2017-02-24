Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Arise and Run for Lee County Education 5K/1 mile run Saturday morning, February 18, 2017.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D