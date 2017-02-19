This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | February 11 - February 17

1. Pratt & Whitney adding 500 jobs in Columbus with $386 million expansion
Aerospace company Pratt & Whitney plans to invest $386 million into its Columbus plant on Macon Road, pledging to create more than 500 jobs over five years. The announcement, made Tuesday in Atlanta by Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, will add to the roughly 1,200 employees already at the Columbus complex. The new jobs will be in the areas of administrative, supervisory, technical support, production and maintenance.
2. Northside High graduate found dead in University of West Georgia dorm
A former Northside High School student died last weekend at the University of West Georgia from complications with diabetes. Marquis House, 19, was found unresponsive in his dorm room Sunday evening, Carroll County coroner Keith Hancock told the Ledger-Enquirer in a phone interview Thursday.
3. Columbus robbery gang of 12 charged in 75-count indictment
A police investigation into a series of incidents in late 2014 and early 2015 has ballooned into a voluminous court case in which 12 defendants are accused of multiple robberies and assaults in a 75-count indictment. Authorities now are wondering whether 12 defendants facing dozens of charges can all be tried at once in a single Columbus courtroom.
4. Jason Gamache to buy historic downtown YMCA building from First Presbyterian
The historic old downtown Columbus YMCA building, owned by First Presbyterian Church, is in the process of being sold to a local businessman, downtown resident and property owner. Jason Gamache, who owns PTAP, an automobile accessory and repair business, has been acquiring property downtown and in the Historic District for about seven years. He entered into a contract with the church this week to purchase the 1903 building.
5. Rampant sickness causes unusually high absences at Columbus school
A rampant outbreak of sickness caused 30 percent of the students and 20 percent of the staff at River Road Elementary School to be absent or sent home Thursday. In a letter sent to the school’s parents and guardians Wednesday, principal Philip Bush said, “This week our school has been hit pretty hard with sickness. Some classes have had as many as 10 or more absent. Many students have been sent home after they arrived due to vomiting and fever. We have several confirmed cases of the flu and strep throat.”
Comments