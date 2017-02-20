Camp educates students about poverty and homelessness in the valley

United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley recently hosted its 8th annual Youth Camp. The camp, for seventh graders from 22 area middle is sponsored by Aflac. It focused on teaching students about homelessness and poverty and showing the students how through service they can make a difference.The students visited local several agencies, including Open Door Community House, Homeless Resource Network, MercyMed, Stewart Community Home, The House of T.I.M.E., and SafeHouse Ministries.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Thespians learn stage craft and life lessons through stilt walking

Participants in a basic stilt walking class taught by Heather McLendon of the Springer Theatre Academy try a line dance near the end of the Thursday afternoon workshop. The workshop was among the many offered to students attending the 2017 Georgia Thespian Conference in Columbus. The conference has brought more than 5,000 student thespians to downtown Columbus for the event, hosted by the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center. This is the ninth consecutive year Columbus has hosted the event, which is the nation’s second largest thespian conference. It features numerous productions performed by high school students and includes a variety of workshops such as acting, singing, dancing, and set design.

Authorities say case of stolen PTSD service dog ends in tragedy

Authorities believe they have solved the mystery of Whiz, a $4,500 service dog that has been missing since September. A Muscogee County grand jury on Jan. 31 indicted Jimmy Lee Gonzales, 39, on one count of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of tampering with evidence. Gonzales is accused of shooting Whiz, a brindle pit bull that was a trained Post Traumatic Stress Disorder service dog.

Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court

During a Friday morning hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court for Jalontaye Clay Cleveland, Columbus Police Sgt. Anthony Locey testified in part about surveillance video from a fatal shooting on Nov. 6 at the 5 Corner Lotto store in Columbus.

Suspect in 5 Corner Lotto fatal shooting makes court appearance

Dominique Collins, 18, pleaded not guilty to murder and aggravated assault February 9, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court. Authorities said he was involved in the November 6, 2016, shooting at 5 Corner Lotto at 1231 Linwood Blvd. in Columbus, Georgia, that killed 23-year-old Vastal Patel and wounded his 56-year-old father.

