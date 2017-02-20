Camp educates students about poverty and homelessness in the valley

Participants in a basic stilt walking class taught by Heather McLendon of the Springer Theatre Academy try a line dance near the end of the Thursday afternoon workshop. The workshop was among the many offered to students attending the 2017 Georgia Thespian Conference in Columbus. The conference has brought more than 5,000 student thespians to downtown Columbus for the event, hosted by the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center. This is the ninth consecutive year Columbus has hosted the event, which is the nation’s second largest thespian conference. It features numerous productions performed by high school students and includes a variety of workshops such as acting, singing, dancing, and set design.