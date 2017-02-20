Local
Camp educates students about poverty and homelessness in the valley
United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley recently hosted its 8th annual Youth Camp. The camp, for seventh graders from 22 area middle is sponsored by Aflac. It focused on teaching students about homelessness and poverty and showing the students how through service they can make a difference.The students visited local several agencies, including Open Door Community House, Homeless Resource Network, MercyMed, Stewart Community Home, The House of T.I.M.E., and SafeHouse Ministries.Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer