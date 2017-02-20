Broadcasting pioneer receives Legacy Leadership Award

Greg A. Davis, Sr., founder, president and CEO of Davis Broadcasting, received the of the 2017 Legacy Leadership Award Monday morning at the 32nd Annual Black History Month Observance Breakfast at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus, Georgia.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Thespians learn stage craft and life lessons through stilt walking

Participants in a basic stilt walking class taught by Heather McLendon of the Springer Theatre Academy try a line dance near the end of the Thursday afternoon workshop. The workshop was among the many offered to students attending the 2017 Georgia Thespian Conference in Columbus. The conference has brought more than 5,000 student thespians to downtown Columbus for the event, hosted by the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center. This is the ninth consecutive year Columbus has hosted the event, which is the nation’s second largest thespian conference. It features numerous productions performed by high school students and includes a variety of workshops such as acting, singing, dancing, and set design.

Authorities say case of stolen PTSD service dog ends in tragedy

Authorities believe they have solved the mystery of Whiz, a $4,500 service dog that has been missing since September. A Muscogee County grand jury on Jan. 31 indicted Jimmy Lee Gonzales, 39, on one count of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of tampering with evidence. Gonzales is accused of shooting Whiz, a brindle pit bull that was a trained Post Traumatic Stress Disorder service dog.

Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court

During a Friday morning hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court for Jalontaye Clay Cleveland, Columbus Police Sgt. Anthony Locey testified in part about surveillance video from a fatal shooting on Nov. 6 at the 5 Corner Lotto store in Columbus.

