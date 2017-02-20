Funeral arrangements confirmed for Northside grad found dead in West Georgia dorm

Funeral arrangements for the Northside High School graduate Marquis House, who was found dead in his University of West Georgia dorm room, have been confirmed.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 2 to 6 p.m., and the funeral will be Friday, starting at noon, both at Progressive Funeral Home, 4235 St. Marys Road, in Columbus, a Progressive official told the Ledger-Enquirer on Monday.
House, 19, was found unresponsive in his dorm room the evening of Feb. 12, Carroll County coroner Keith Hancock told the Ledger-Enquirer in a phone interview Thursday. House’s roommate discovered the scene when he arrived back on campus after being gone for the weekend and called 911, Hancock said. The coroner pronounced House dead in the dorm at 6:45 p.m.
Hancock sent House’s body to the medical examiner’s lab at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The autopsy showed it was a natural death, caused by diabetic ketoacidosis, Hancock said. That means House, who had type 1 diabetes and self-administered his medicine, didn’t have enough insulin in his body, Hancock said.
House graduated from Northside in 2015 and was majoring in computer science at West Georgia.
