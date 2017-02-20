Local sauce is finalist in UGA Flavor of Georgia Contest

4:25 Congressman to audience: "We didn't wake up an exceptional country, we became an exceptional country." Pause

0:56 McMaster: "In the army, because the stakes are so high, you can't just be a yes man."

0:46 9 mm vs 45-caliber: Columbus Police Department proposes switching guns

1:18 Job Spotlight with Frank and Julie Brown

2:07 Johnnie Warner talks about Columbus Black History Museum funding dispute

0:59 Street reopens after being closed 20 years

1:15 Camp educates students about poverty and homelessness in the valley

0:32 Chicken Comer returns to Phenix City

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus