Local sauce is finalist in UGA Flavor of Georgia Contest

A product made locally, Midland Ghost White Pepper Sauce, is among the finalists in the University of Georgia’s 2017 Flavor of Georgia Product Contest.
According to the UGA website, the contest is the state’s premier testing ground for small, upstart food companies and time-tested products.
There are 11 categories with three finalists in each. Since the contest began, 84 products have been eliminated.
Some categories are barbecue sauces, confections, beverages and jams.
Midland Ghost White Pepper Sauce is competing in the category of condiments and salsas. Its competition in the final round are Jake’s Reaper Pepper Relish from White, Ga. and Lauri Jo’s Peach Salsa from Norman Park, Ga.
The final judging will be in Atlanta the week of March 20-24.
Judges include food brokers, grocery buyer and other food industry experts.
According to its website, the Midland Ghost White Pepper Sauce was orginally called “Duck Sauce.”
The product is made with ghost peppers grown here. The first plants were grown from seeds brought to Georgia from Hawaii.
