Georgia encouraging hunters to take aim at coyotes this spring and summer

4:19 Mayor to community: Crime is down and significantly so Pause

0:46 9 mm vs 45-caliber: Columbus Police Department proposes switching guns

3:49 CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

0:31 Firefighters cool hot spots after blaze at Columbus apartment

1:36 What's next? Effort to thaw the freeze defeated.

0:56 McMaster: "In the army, because the stakes are so high, you can't just be a yes man."

2:07 Rivertown School of Beauty hair stylists offer free cuts at Safe House with the Police Benevolent Association