Warm, wet week will give way to cool, clear weekend

Expect warmer, wetter weather for the rest of the week, but with skies clearing for the weekend, the National Weather Service predicts.
Tuesday should see a high of 74 with a 60 percent chance of rain. Daytime highs will climb steadily this week, hitting 81 by Friday. Temperatures should drop heading into the weekend, bringing more clear skies, the weather service said.
Expect a high of 70 on Saturday and 65 on Sunday under mostly clear skies. Overnight lows this weekend will be in the mid to high 50s.
