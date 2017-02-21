Will someone give Rubble a chance?

Meet Rubble, PAWS Humane’s featured pet this week.
“Rubble is a one-of-a-kind goofy dog that has been overlooked in the shelter for far too long,” Casey Smith, PAWS’ marketing director. “This silly guy is a one-year-old German Shepherd mix that is full of energy. Among Rubble's many hobbies are gallivanting in the play yard, wrestling with his shelter buddies, exercising with volunteers, and snuggling with his people.”
Rubble weighs around 60 pounds, and is very energetic, they say. But he has been in the shelter’s intensive training program with PAWS Humane's Dog Trainer and Behaviorist.
“We have learned that he is extremely smart and willing to learn all commands,” Smith said. “Rubble's ideal family will definitely have furry siblings for him to play with, and a yard for him to roam. Also, his obedience training will need to continue to ensure he is a well-behaved gentlemen for years to come.”
PAWS Humane is located at 4900 Milgen Road just east of Cooper Creek Park. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 12-5 p.m.
