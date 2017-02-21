Everything (well, almost) you need to know about the Oscars

With the 89th annual Academy Awards looming, here are more than a few things you might not know about the legendary motion picture awards show.
The personal finance website Wallethub put together the following facts:
▪ The value of one of the 24-karat gold-plated Oscar statuette is $696.
▪ The cost of the 16,500-square-foot Oscars red carpet is $30,000.
▪ The total cost of putting on the Oscars ceremony is $42.8 million.
▪ Want to buy a commercial during the show? A 30-second spot will set you back $2.1 million, which is about half the cost for a Super Bowl ad.
▪ If that’s too rich for your blood, you can take out a full page ad in The Hollywood Reporter for $72,000 during Oscar season.
▪ This is the first year in which black actors were nominated in every acting category.
▪ This is the 21st nomination for sound mixer Kevin O’Connell (Hacksaw Ridge), who holds the record for the most Oscar nominations without a single win.
▪ This is the third nomination for Viola Davis (“Fences”), which is a record for a black actress.
▪ Lion’s Gate is the most-nominated studio with 26, followed by Paramount (18), A24 (10), Disney (8) and Amazon (7).
▪ Amazon, by the way, is the first streaming company to garner a Best Picture nomination.
▪ “La La Land” is only the third original musical to be nominated for Best Picture, following “All That Jazz (1979) and “Anchors Aweigh” (1945).
▪ The longest 2017 Best Picture nominees are “Fences” and Hacksaw Ridge” at 139 minutes each, much shorter than the longest movie to ever win Best Picture – “Gone with the Wind,” at 238 minutes.
▪ Jimmy Kimmel will be paid $15,000 to host the ceremony for the first time.
▪ The most expensive Oscar after-party is hosted by Vanity Fair and costs $119,800 for a couple to attend.
