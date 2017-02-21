Tyler Morgan of Columbus wins FLW fishing title at Lake Lanier

Tyler Morgan of Columbus won the first T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League Bulldog Division tournament of 2017 and took home the prize of $5,214.
The event was Saturday at Lake Lanier.
According to the Fishing League Worldwide website, Morgan caught 16 or 17 keepers through the day. With a five-bass limit, his total was 16 pounds, 15 ounces which topped the 16 pounds, 12 ounces of Johnathan Akins of Lula, Ga.
“I’m not extremely familar with Lanier but I was fishing up river,” Morgan said on the website. “Most of the other anglers were fishing the main lake and they would fish around the points but they weren.t fishing in the pockets. I was going to the very back of pockets and catching fish extremely shallow.”
Complete results may be found at FLWFishing.com.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments