Tyler Morgan of Columbus wins FLW fishing title at Lake Lanier

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son Pause

4:19 Mayor to community: Crime is down and significantly so

0:46 9 mm vs 45-caliber: Columbus Police Department proposes switching guns

1:28 Gloria Strode defends her husband at Columbus Council

1:36 What's next? Effort to thaw the freeze defeated.

0:32 Former St. Francis Hospital employee honored with scouting award

0:56 McMaster: "In the army, because the stakes are so high, you can't just be a yes man."

2:07 Rivertown School of Beauty hair stylists offer free cuts at Safe House with the Police Benevolent Association

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people