Partnership with Atlanta Falcons helps local students get fit

Clubview Elementary School students tested their skills on a series of football-themed fitness stations Tuesday morning when representatives of the Atlanta Falcons brought a fitness program to the school. The Falcons, NFL Foundation and The Cooper Institute, are partnering with 35 schools in Georgia, including Clubview, by offering them the NFL Play 60 FitnessGram program.The fitness initiative is for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 school years and encourages kids to be physically active for 60 minutes a day.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Camp educates students about poverty and homelessness in the valley

United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley recently hosted its 8th annual Youth Camp. The camp, for seventh graders from 22 area middle is sponsored by Aflac. It focused on teaching students about homelessness and poverty and showing the students how through service they can make a difference.The students visited local several agencies, including Open Door Community House, Homeless Resource Network, MercyMed, Stewart Community Home, The House of T.I.M.E., and SafeHouse Ministries.

Local

Karen Allen brings author's short story to the screen

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” actress Karen Allen will make her directorial debut in short film “A Tree, A Rock, A Cloud,” based on a Carson McCullers story. The “Carson at 100: The McCullers Centennial” celebration will culminate on Feb. 19, when Allen will show the first movie she has directed, “A Tree, A Rock, A Cloud,” a short film based on the McCullers story by the same name, although McCullers used periods in her title. Columbus State University's Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians served as the film's executive producer, with Brian Long and Diane Pearlman serving as the producers.

Local

Thespians learn stage craft and life lessons through stilt walking

Participants in a basic stilt walking class taught by Heather McLendon of the Springer Theatre Academy try a line dance near the end of the Thursday afternoon workshop. The workshop was among the many offered to students attending the 2017 Georgia Thespian Conference in Columbus. The conference has brought more than 5,000 student thespians to downtown Columbus for the event, hosted by the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center. This is the ninth consecutive year Columbus has hosted the event, which is the nation’s second largest thespian conference. It features numerous productions performed by high school students and includes a variety of workshops such as acting, singing, dancing, and set design.

Editor's Choice Videos