United Way raises $7.12 million, surpasses 2016 goal

United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley celebrated the end of the 2016 campaign Tuesday, revealing a total of $7,123,001.
The amount — which surpassed the $7,110,001 goal announced in September — is the most the organization has ever raised, according to a news release. The final tally was announced at the Courtyard Marriott in Phenix City, where more than 150 guests attended the celebration, representing 68 companies.
“The United Way, our partner agencies, and countless people throughout our community who receive benefits from our United Way are grateful for a community of caring and giving people,” said Keith Pierce, chairman of the 2016 United Way campaign. “... Many thanks and much appreciation goes out to every single person who contributed to this year’s campaign.”
Scott Ferguson, United Way president and CEO, said the campaign wouldn’t have succeeded without the support of more than 16,000 contributors and over 150 companies.
“It’s just truly humbling to stand up in a room full of people and once again say, ‘We raised the most ever,’” he said. “Because of generous donors ensuring Every1Counts, the dollars raised during the campaign will fund programs that will help those that need it most in our community. We can’t say thank you enough to the donors, volunteers, and everyone involved in making the campaign a success.”
In addition to revealing the amount raised, loaned executives, employee campaign coordinators, and volunteers were recognized for their contributions to the campaign.
Phenix City Police Chief Raymond Smith was introduced as the 2017 United Way Campaign Chair.
Annual awards were presented to the following individuals and companies:
▪ Campaign Coordinator of the Year: Zeni Travis of Regional Rehab, for leading her team in Stuff the Bus and touring United Way partner agencies. Regional Rehab raised more than $5,000 for their United Way campaign.
▪ Rising Stars: Path-Tec and Exide. The two companies tied for displaying exceptional potential with their first United Way campaign, raising a total of $35,000.
▪ Company of the Year: Phenix City Government, for showing an increased commitment to the United Way campaign annually, with employees showing support at every level.
▪ Change Maker Award: UPS, for providing corporate support and volunteers for Stuff the Bus and volunteering during Days of Caring.
▪ Women Helping Women Volunteer Award: Sue Hall of Kodak, for serving as the 2016 Women’s Leadership Council Service Project Chair and donating money she was given as a result of an award she received.
▪ Every1Counts Award: Publix Supermarkets, for raising a total of more than $419,000, with 100 employees giving at a leadership level at its five stores.
▪ Life of the Party Award: Ron Wiggins of Muscogee County School District, for his efforts and attitude as a volunteer leader of the MCSD campaign.
▪ Million Dollar Round Table Award: TSYS, for raising a million dollars for United Way during their campaign. TSYS was first recognized eight years ago as the first campaign to raise over $1,000,000. They have been the only recipient of the award to date, this year raising $1,439,001.
▪ Chairman’s Award of Excellence: W.C. Bradley, for being at the heart of United Way for as long as there has been a United Way in Columbus and raising nearly $450,000, their highest ever campaign total.
▪ D. Abbott Turner II Volunteer of the Year Award: Wade Burford of CB&T of East Alabama, for serving as the Phenix City Campaign Chair, on the United Way Board and leading the Community Investment Process, Finance Committee and helping every campaign in some way. The award is the highest volunteer honor given by the local United Way.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
