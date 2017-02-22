Watch where you sit at Government Center, corroded pipes could burst

When city maintenance employees responded to a leak in the east wing of the Government Center two weeks ago, they found a corroded pipe with water heated at 160 degrees.
City officials showed the pipe to members of the Mayor’s Commission on New Government and Judicial Building on Tuesday as an example of the Government Center’s deterioration. Later, the group toured the aging building to assess its condition.
City Manager Isaiah Hugley said the level of corrosion raised concerns about the condition of pipes throughout the building, as well as the safety of employees and citizens. He said the mayor and city councilors were contacted, and they agreed that the issue should be addressed immediately. He said the pipe was replaced and the water lowered to 140 degrees.
Hugley said the corrosion was discovered after the mayor convened the commission to consider replacing the Government Center, and it was just a coincidence. He said he asked staff to place tape on ceiling tiles so employees would be aware of where pipes are located. The city is trying to determine how pervasive the problem is and looking for space in case there’s an emergency evacuation.
“It’s above the ceiling tile in places where people are obviously sitting at their desks, or in a conference room at a conference table,” Hugley said. “So, obviously, if this ruptures, or there’s a severe break in it and it comes through the ceiling tile, on to an employee, or on to a visiting citizen here in the building, it’s not going to turn out good.
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, Public Works Director Pat Biegler and City Inspection and Codes Director John Hudgison also expressed concern about the corrosion.
“It’s pervasive, obviously, throughout,” the mayor said. “I think this kind of adds to the weight of what we were talking about before. This fix would require a parallel system to be put in along side the existing system. At the time they made this building, apparently, they weren’t planning on things being redone or replaced because a lot of this stuff is set in concrete.”
In PowerPoint presentation made to the group, Hudgison explained the situation further. He also provided each member with written details about the problem.
Hudgison said the leak was repaired on Feb. 8 at a heating terminal unit on the second floor of the east wing.
“On reviewing the exiting plans of the facility, we estimate there are over 600 heating terminals currently operational in the tower and both wings,” he wrote in the document provided. “We have one boiler and two hot water distribution pumps that service the entire system and are original to the Government Center.
“Facilities have made various upgrades and repairs to this system since 2003,” he continued. “The concern is that with the pressure and temperature of the water flowing through these pipes the corrosion that has taken place could burst in a vulnerable spot and injure employees or citizens in the building.”
Hudgison said the city has started to assemble a team to tackle the problem short-term and also develop a long-term solution.
“The only concern with short term-repairs is the possible asbestos wrapping the exiting steel pipes,” he wrote. “Facilities Maintenance is collecting samples and sending them off to testing agencies to confirm. The cost of abatement would be on top of cost of repairs not to mention possible relocation of employees and citizens.”
Hudgison said the long-term solution is much more complicated - and expensive.
“... With having a separate heating and cooling system in the Government Center there is no efficient way to combine them without incurring major cost or over-taxing the the exiting electrical system,” he wrote. “Based off estimates in 2013, the total cost to overhaul the boiler, replacement of all hot water riser piping and lateral piping to the terminals, will cost at least $1.7 million.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
