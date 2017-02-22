St. Francis named one of nation’s best hospitals for heart and stroke care

St. Francis Hospital has been named one of America’s best hospitals for heart care and one of America’s best stroke centers.
According to a new release, the selection was by Women’s Choice Award.
The award signifies that St. Francis Hospital is in the top tier of 4,789 hospitals offering heart care and stroke services.
“These two awards demonstrate the tremendous commitment and expertise of St. Francis Hospital’s caregivers ensuring that our cardiac and stroke patients receive the best possible care and treatment,” said St. Francis CEO David Koontz in a news release. “Heart disease and stroke are among the biggest health threats that women will face. In addition to providing the most comprehensive and compassionate care, we are committed to teaching both women and men how to reduce their risks of heart attack and stroke.”
The Women’s Choice Award is a private referral source empowering women to make smart health care choices by identifying the country’s best health care institutions based on robust criteria that consider female patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.
St. Francis Hospital, a part of Lifepoint Health, is a 376-bed facility with more than 2,800 employees.
Among the factors in choosing the top heart care hospitals were 30-day mortality and readmission rates for heart attack and failure, patient recommendation ratings and the number of cardiac/vascular services offered.
To be considered for stroke care recognition hospitals needed to hold an advanced or comprehensive stroke center certification from The Joint Commission with only 1,166 hospitals meeting this requirement.
Looked at is the time from first symptoms including receiving thrombolytic therapy and provision of stroke education for patient and family before discharge.
