What’s up with this hot winter weather?

This is hardly winter weather, even for the Deep South.
The high temperature Thursday is supposed to be around 75 degrees. The high Friday’s expected to be about 80 degrees. Each night the low temperature is predicted to be around 55 degrees.
This is not normal, for February.
Normally, in Columbus in February, the high’s in the mid-60s and the low’s around 40 degrees.
“It’s crazy,” said Bob Jeswald, chief meteorologist for local TV station WRBL. “It’s not typical for February.”
What’s typical? Sunday’s forecast: A high of 64 and low of 39 degrees under sunny skies. Saturday night’s low of 38 degrees would be typical, too, though the high that day’s to be about 70, still five degrees above average.
And though Sunday will be the kind of weather we expect in late February, it won’t last. By February’s end on Tuesday and the 1st of March on Wednesday, the heat will be back on, with highs nearing 80 degrees again.
Whether this unseasonable warmth annually will return until it’s “normal” for a Southern winter is hard to say. Though temperature measurements worldwide continue an upward trend, with each month breaking another record, extreme swings still occur regionally.
Take this past Jan. 7, for example, when average temperatures here range from the low 30s at night to the high 50s during the day. Instead Columbus had a cold snap. A high of 37 degrees and a low of 25, on that Saturday. The following Sunday the high was 42, the low 19; the day after that the high was 48 degrees and low 24.
Then came the rebound: 64 degrees on Jan. 10; 73 degrees on Jan. 11; 75 degrees on Jan. 12, according to the online weather service Accuweather.com, which also posts average highs and lows for each day.
This year the weather story is the heat. This time last year it was the rain.
Floods to drought
By Feb. 22, 2016, Columbus had since the previous Dec. 1 recorded 23.87 inches of rain, flooding creeks, washing out roads and so saturating fields that farmers couldn’t get their heavy equipment in to prepare for the next growing season, Jeswald said.
Then came a blazing hot summer, and then, a severe drought from which northern portions of Alabama and Georgia have yet to recover.
Last fall, parts of Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina — from Birmingham, Ala., east to Greenville, S.C., and from Macon, Ga., north to Knoxville, Tenn. — were in “exceptional” drought, the most severe rating. Columbus was in “extreme” drought, just one step below “exceptional.”
By late November, Columbus had gone 36 days with no rain at all, last measuring less than an inch in mid-October. Before that, the city had gone 21 days with no rain. The rainfall deficit was more than 12 inches.
Trees died, ponds dried, and rapacious wildfires spread. The Columbus fire marshal banned any outdoor burning in Muscogee County. In Alabama, the governor banned burning in 46 counties that included Russell, Lee, Chambers, Macon and Randolph.
Precipitation since has made a “remarkable” recovery, Jeswald said, nearly flipping from one extreme to the other. “We’re making it up,” he said. “The soil moisture looks great.”
As of Wednesday, Columbus had recorded 18 inches of rain since Dec. 1, he said.
Now the city’s only about an inch short of normal rainfall, he said: “We could make that up pretty easily.”
The national weather trend now is marked by a transition from the “El Nino” Pacific Ocean warming that usually results in wet, mild weather across the Southeast to a “La Nina” pattern of colder ocean temperatures.
That usually means hot and dry weather for the South, Jeswald said, so warmer than normal temperatures may continue as rainfall starts to decline again.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
