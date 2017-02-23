Local

Broadcasting pioneer receives Legacy Leadership Award

Greg A. Davis, Sr., founder, president and CEO of Davis Broadcasting, received the of the 2017 Legacy Leadership Award Monday morning at the 32nd Annual Black History Month Observance Breakfast at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus, Georgia.

Local

Camp educates students about poverty and homelessness in the valley

United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley recently hosted its 8th annual Youth Camp. The camp, for seventh graders from 22 area middle is sponsored by Aflac. It focused on teaching students about homelessness and poverty and showing the students how through service they can make a difference.The students visited local several agencies, including Open Door Community House, Homeless Resource Network, MercyMed, Stewart Community Home, The House of T.I.M.E., and SafeHouse Ministries.

Local

Karen Allen brings author's short story to the screen

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” actress Karen Allen will make her directorial debut in short film “A Tree, A Rock, A Cloud,” based on a Carson McCullers story. The “Carson at 100: The McCullers Centennial” celebration will culminate on Feb. 19, when Allen will show the first movie she has directed, “A Tree, A Rock, A Cloud,” a short film based on the McCullers story by the same name, although McCullers used periods in her title. Columbus State University's Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians served as the film's executive producer, with Brian Long and Diane Pearlman serving as the producers.

Editor's Choice Videos