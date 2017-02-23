“Raiders of the Lost Ark” actress Karen Allen will make her directorial debut in short film “A Tree, A Rock, A Cloud,” based on a Carson McCullers story. The “Carson at 100: The McCullers Centennial” celebration will culminate on Feb. 19, when Allen will show the first movie she has directed, “A Tree, A Rock, A Cloud,” a short film based on the McCullers story by the same name, although McCullers used periods in her title. Columbus State University's Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians served as the film's executive producer, with Brian Long and Diane Pearlman serving as the producers.