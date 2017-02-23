Local

February 23, 2017 10:39 AM

Police still seeking information in shooting, robbery of Rep. Gerald Greene

By Mike Owen

mowen@ledger-enquirer.com

The police investigation into the shooting and robbery of a state representative behind a Victory Drive adult establishment is continuing, but without much progress, police say.

Police Maj. Gil Slouchick, who heads up the department’s Bureau of Investigative Services, said investigators are continuing to work the case.

“We still hoping someone will come forward with some information,” Slouchick said.

State Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, who was shot on last month behind the Foxes Cinema, has returned to work at the State Capitol, where the General Assembly is currently in session. He has not returned phone messages for comment.

Initial reports on the Jan. 26 shooting and robbery,, one coming from House Speaker Dennis Ralston’s office, indicated that Greene was shot at a convenience store while buying gas on his way home to Cuthbert from Atlanta.

But it soon became apparent that the initial reports were false. Greene was in fact in his car behind an adult cinema on Victory Drive near 30th Avenue.

He told police that a black man stole lottery tickets and his cell phone from him and shot him in the leg before fleeing on foot. Greene managed to make it to the nearby 30th Avenue Liquor Store, where the owner, Harish Bherida, called 911 for assistance and gave what aid he could to the wounded lawmaker.

Surveillance video from the day of the shooting shows Greene limping into the package store and being assisted by Bherida.

Surveillance video shows Georgia lawmaker after shooting

State Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, was shot in the leg in what was originally reported as a convenience store robbery on Victory Drive in Columbus, but local police reports of the incident list the address at which the incident occurred as 3009 Victory

Mike Owen mowen@ledger-enquirer.com

“At first I thought someone was shooting in the store and that was why my wife was screaming,” Bherida said. “But then Mr. Green came in and said some black guy shot him, and snatched his phone and lottery ticket.

“I saw that he was bleeding heavily, crying a lot, saying he was in a lot of pain.”

E911 recordings of calls made from the Foxes Cinema and the 30th Avenue Liquor Store told police that Greene was shot behind the cinema by a black man wearing grey clothing and that the shooter fled on foot up 30th Avenue toward the North Lumpkin Road area.

Recording of 911 call relating to shooting of Georgia lawmaker released

This is a copy of the E911 call from Foxes Cinema to 911 to report a shooting behind the store on January 26, 2017, in which State Reg. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, was injured.

Audio recording courtesy of Columbus, GA E911 center

Greene reportedly was carrying several thousand dollars in storm relief donations to take back to his district, which had been hit hard by severe storms about a week earlier. Greene told police the robber got none of the relief money.

Greene, who was treated and released that day at Midtown Medical Center, has since returned to work and is cooperating with police in the investigation, refuting earlier speculation by some that he would not seek to press charges.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-4000 or the CrimeStoppers tip line at 706-653-3188.

Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle

