Local LGBT rights group leader denounces Trump’s bathroom policy

The leader of a Columbus gay rights group is denouncing President Donald Trump’s revoking of a transgender bathroom use policy enacted by President Obama, according to a release.
Jeremy Hobbs, director of Colgay Pride of Columbus caked Trump’s action a setback for the LGBT community. Hobbs said he had thought people were getting used to the idea of unisex bathrooms and had moved on beyond the issue.
“All we ask is for our students to go and learn and go to the bathroom without incident or fear from bullying and harassment of other students who are being taught by religious leaders and parents to demonize people who are different from them.” Hobbs said.
All transgender people want to do is go to the bathroom, use it and leave, Hobbs said.
“It takes sick minds to think up something bizarre that transgender citizens are sick and perverted, when in fact its more heterosexuals who molest children and do perverted acts in bathrooms,” Hobbs said. “It has always been my experience the ones who cry foul the loudest when it comes to LGBT equality are the ones who are hiding something about their own selves and because they hate themselves so much for feeling those feelings they lash out against everyone else that has the courage to be who they are.”
