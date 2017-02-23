Brookstone graduate, film executive Franklin Leonard featured in ‘The Atlantic’ magazine

Hollywood film executive Franklin Leonard, a Brookstone School graduate, is featured in the March issue of “The Atlantic” magazine.
Leonard is the creator of the Black List decribed by article’s author as an anonymous survey in which industry professionals name the scripts they liked most that year. It has become an influential index of the most original, if not the most bankable, and well written screenplays in Hollywood.
Founded by Leonard in 2005, it has played a key role in getting films such as “Argo,” “The Revenant,” “The Imitation Game,” and “Slumdog Millionaire” made.
Speaking about the list, the article says “its power to launch careers and expediate projects is astounding.”
