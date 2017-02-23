‘Newsies,’ ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Dreamgirls’ among shows coming to Springer Opera House

Springer Opera House producing artistic director Paul Pierce is always looking for something special, a “10” he calls it, to highlight a season schedule, and it can’t be done every year.
He believes he has more than one for the 2017-2018 season announced Thursday.
Appearing on the main stage will be “Dreamgirls,” “Newsies,” “The Great Gatsby,” “West Side Story,” and “Last of the Red Hot Lovers.”
Without doubt, the big catch is Newsies, the Tony Award-winning musical which tells the story of the 1899 New York paperboy strike in which an army of orphan street kids take on the world’s most powerful publishing empire.
The Springer is one of just a handful of places to get the highly-restricted production rights and it is just recently, after a long negotiation, that Pierce received the good news.
“It was driving me crazy not knowing if we could get it,” Pierce said. “We are honored to be one of the few American theaters to be entrusted with this rare Broadway property. We are working hard to make the Springer a hot spot for American premieres of new work and blue ribbon Broadway releases.”
Pierce said the Springer has done right with other Disney properties, and that likely helped in landing the show.
“Disney knows its shows are in good hands in Columbus,” he said.
The Springer was also one of the first to get “Mary Poppins.”
Pierce is also excited about West Side Story, a musical by Stephen Sondheim and Leonard Bernstein involving street gangs based on the Williams Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” It was a Broadway hit and later a film that won 10 Academy Awards.
“We have wanted to do it, but I did not think I could find enough male dancers,” Pierce said.
That is not the case now.
What excites him about Last of the Red Hot Lovers, a classic comedy by Neil Simon about the sexual revolution, is it will star film and Broadway character actor Brian Reddy.
Based in New York, Reddy has been seen in films such as “Casino,” “O, Brother Where Art Thou,” “Primal Fear,” and “Dante’s Peak.” He also has appeared on television shows such as “Seinfeld,” “ House of Cards,” and “The Good Wife.”
He is a veteran of 12 Broadway shows, including “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” with Scarlett Johannson.
Dreamgirls is based on the show business stories of Motown and soul legends such as James Brown and The Supremes. The winner of six Tony Awards later became a hit film.
The Great Gatsby is writer F. Scott Fitzgerald’s masterpiece about a self-made millionaire which became a hit film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.
The Springer Studio Series will feature “Million Dollar Quartet,” the story of a encounter between music icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins.
“A Tuna Christmas” will be back after 16 years, but Pierce will not star in the production. Instead Jim Pharr and Ben Redding will be cast in the show that some 60,000 people have viewed.
Pierce said a comedy by Georgia playwright Topher Payne, “Perfect Arrangement,” which has been performed off Broadway, is very entertaining.
The Springer Children’s Theatre will present “The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” “The True Story of the Three Little Pigs,” and “Jackie and Me.”
