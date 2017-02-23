What’s tax free for Phenix City’s severe weather prep tax holiday?

Maybe you want to stock up on stuff you need when the power goes out.
Maybe you just had a “hold my beer” moment and could really use a flashlight and some duct tape right now.
Whatever your motive, you can lay in those supplies tax-free this weekend in Phenix City from midnight Friday through midnight Sunday for the Severe Weather Awareness Tax Holiday.
What’s tax free?
The 2012 state law authorizing this exemption lists items priced up to $1,000:
- Batteries from AAA cell to 9 volt.
- Any cell phone battery or charger.
- Portable radios.
- Flashlights, lanterns and glow sticks.
- Tarps and other waterproof sheeting.
- Duct tape.
- Coolers.
- Manual can openers.
- Artificial ice.
- First aid kits.
- Fire extinguishers.
- Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
- Gas cans.
- Portable generators.
- Power cords.
