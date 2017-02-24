Columbus Symphony Orchestra executive director leaving for CSU

Columbus Symphony Orchestra executive director Cameron Bean is leaving for another position involving fundraising for the arts, this time at Columbus State University, his alma mater.
Starting in April, Bean will succeed Rex Whiddon as executive director of development for CSU’s College of the Arts, the university announced Friday.
Whiddon has been promoted to become CSU’s assistant vice president for leadership philanthropy and strategic initiatives. That’s a newly created position, CSU university relations director Greg Hudgison told the Ledger-Enquirer.
“I am pleased to have Cameron join us as we continue our legacy of fostering and nurturing long-term, meaningful relationships among donors and prospective donors that contribute to the growth of the College of the Arts,” Whiddon said in CSU’s news release. “Cameron’s extensive knowledge of the arts and this community will make him a valuable member of our development team.”
Before the symphony hired him in May 2014, Bean was a frequent performer in Springer Opera House productions in Columbus. He served for two years as the Springer’s development director, helping lead its fundraising efforts and the McClure Theatre capital campaign. He left Columbus in 2013, first as development director for the San Jose Repertory Theater in California and then back to Georgia, where he joined the Horizon Theatre Company in Atlanta as managing director.
At CSU, “Bean will be responsible for collaborating with a diverse group of stakeholders, including faculty, donors, department development officers and others in the solicitation of gifts and reporting back to those donors on the activity supported by their gifts,” according to the release.
Bean earned a bachelor’s degree in theater education (2007) and a master’s degree in business administration (2010) from CSU.
“It is an honor to return to my alma mater, a major player in Columbus' creative economy, to continue my career, which is dedicated to strengthening and advancing the Columbus community,” Bean said in the release.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments