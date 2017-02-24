McDonald’s dropping drink prices to attract customers

Would a $1 soft drink entice you into a restaurant?
McDonald's is hoping so.
The fast food chain is dropping the prices of all its soft drinks, regardless of size, to $1 , starting in April and only for a limited time, and Associated Press is reporting. Specialty drinks like frappes, smoothies and shakes will be $2.
The plan is to draw enough new customers to reverse four years of declining visits and improve sales, which dipped by 1.3 percent in the last quarter of 2016, the AP reports.
As it tries to step up the image of its food, McDonald's is also trying to hold onto deal seekers, an area it's struggled with since getting rid of its popular Dollar Menu.
