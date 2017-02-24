PAWS offers discounts for World Spay Day

In honor of World Spay Day, PAWS Humane is offering discounted prices on spay/neuter surgeries through March 23.
World Spay Day is an annual campaign of The Humane Society of the United States, Humane Society International and the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association. On the last Tuesday of every February, World Spay Day shines a spotlight on the power of affordable, accessible spay/neuter to save the lives of companion animals, community (feral and stray) cats, and street dogs who might otherwise be put down in shelters or killed on the street.
To participate in this campaign, PAWS Humane will offer $10 off the cost of spay/neuter surgeries. With the discount applied, Dog Spay/Neuter is $75, Cat Spay is $75, and Cat Neuter is $40.
"Preventing litters reduces the number of animals for whom resources are not available. A lot of people support spay/neuter, but affordable services are out of reach for many pet owners,” Dr. Robby Wrighten, PAWS lead veterinarian said. “This is why we encourage the members of the community who cannot afford basic care – like vaccines, preventative medicine, and microchips – to use our Low-Cost Veterinary Clinic and offer discounted rates whenever we can.”
There are medical and behavioral advantages to spaying/neutering pets. According to the American Veterinarian Medical Association (AVMA), spaying or neutering pets can dramatically reduce or eliminate the risk of developing certain types of cancers in both males and females. Additionally, altered dogs and cats are less likely to mark their territory, wander and become lost, get hit by cars while searching for mates, and are less likely to bite or become aggressive.
PAWS Humane finds homes for more than 1,700 pets each year, and every unaltered pet is spayed or neutered before leaving with his or her adopter. Since opening the doors of PAWS Humane’s veterinary clinic, veterinarians have spayed and neutered more than 40,000 animals.
PAWS Humane’s Vet Clinic is located 4900 Milgen Road, just east of Cooper Creek Park.
