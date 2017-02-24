From Smiths Station to the Pacific Fleet

A Smiths Station High School graduate and Smiths Station native is serving in the U.S. Navy with Commander Strike Fighter Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet.
Airman Sharonda Burkes works as an aviation ordnanceman and operates out of Naval Air Station in Lemoore, Calif. That makes her responsible for testing and maintaining ordnance and launchers.
“I like that my jobs allows me to learn something new every day,” Burkes said.
Lemoore has been home to the Navy’s west coast strike fighter community since 1980, when strike fighter squadron VFA-125 was the first squadron established to train Navy and Marine Corps aviators in the F/A-18 Hornet, said Vice Adm. Mike Shoemaker, Commander, Naval Air Forces.
The strike fighter wing, headquartered at Lemoore, ensures that each squadron is fully combat-ready to conduct carrier-based, all-weather, attack, fighter and support missions for the Pacific Fleet.
“We all work well together and everyone looks out for one another,” Burkes said.
With the CSFWP consisting of more than 20 squadrons, highly specialized jobs range from training new aviators to maintaining airframes and engines, to handling and flying aircraft.
“The most important thing I've learned during my service is paying attention to detail because without doing so the mission is put in danger,” Burkes said.
