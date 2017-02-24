Man accused of leaving heroin where 2-year-old could get it

Muscogee sheriff’s investigators have raided the Wickham Drive home of a man charged with leaving heroin within reach of a 2-year-old.
Authorities found 2 ounces of heroin, 37 hits of ecstasy, 4 ounces of marijuana and four guns Monday while serving a search warrant at 224 Wickham Drive, where they arrested Kenneth Edward Fletcher, 27, said Maj. Joe McCrea.
Fletcher was charged with trafficking in heroin, having a firearm while committing a crime, being a convicted felon with a firearm, receiving stolen property, reckless conduct and two counts of possessing a controlled substance, McCrea said.
Among the weapons seized was a Kahr .40-caliber pistol that had been reported stolen to Columbus police, the major said.
The other weapons confiscated were a Taurus .357-caliber revolver, a Stevens 12-gauge shotgun and a Rock River Arms 5.56 mm semi-automatic rifle comparable to an AR-15, he said.
The arrest resulted from a month-long operation by the sheriff’s criminal investigation division.
Authorities estimated the heroin’s value at $22,400; the marijuana’s at $1,180; and the ecstasy’s at $370.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
