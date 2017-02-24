This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | February 18 - February 24

1. Meet Army Gen. H.R. McMaster, the next national top security adviser
President Donald Trump announced U.S. Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his next National Security Adviser Monday, replacing the ousted Michael Flynn, a retired Army general. McMaster spent time in Columbus as commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning earned a reputation for his 1997 book, “Dereliction of Duty,” which questioned political and military leadership during Vietnam.
2. Man, woman charged with public indecency after incident at Cooper Creek Park
Teri Renea Pough, 29, and Maurice Jerrell Walker, 31, were arrested at Cooper Creek Park around midnight Feb. 20 and charged with public indecency. They were booked into the Muscogee County Jail, but Walker was later released on bond. Reports confirm that the incident happened on the playground at 11:57 p.m.
3. Official: Sheriff Jolley was the driver who fatally struck man fleeing trooper
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley was driving home Saturday night when he fatally struck a man running from authorities, an official with the Georgia State Patrol confirmed Tuesday. 42-year-old Demetris Dalton was speeding in a Ford Fusion on Interstate 185 around 9:28 p.m. Saturday when he struck another vehicle. He fled on foot across the lanes of I-185 when Jolley accidentally struck him in the northbound lane of I-185 near Buena Vista Road.
4. School district accused of embarrassing children: No longer take tray from students who can’t pay
Responding to complaints that children were being embarrassed, Muscogee County School District cafeteria workers no longer are supposed to take the tray of food from students who don’t have enough money to pay for their meal. That change is among the new procedures MCSD school nutrition director Susan Schlader announced during the Muscogee County School Board’s meeting Tuesday night. The new procedures also will eliminate the need to throw out the unpaid meal.
5. Killer claims he shot man in downtown Columbus to protect cousins
A fistfight. A shootout. A homicide. A confusing set of circumstances attorneys still are trying to sort out. For two days they’ve questioned witnesses to the Dec. 22, 2013, fatal shooting of 26-year-old Arthur Holt Jr., as the man who admits killing Holt seeks immunity from prosecution, claiming he acted in defense of companions he thought Holt was about to shoot.
