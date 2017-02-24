Columbus detective: Informant leads police to suspects in November shooting

It was a juvenile informant who led authorities to the two men allegedly involved in the November carjacking that left one man with a gunshot wound to the hand, according to testimony Friday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Desmond Typre Mitchell, 20, pleaded not guilty to one count each of robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault and possession of gun during the commission of a crime. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
Mitchell joins 20-year-old William Bernard Harris, who pleaded not guilty in Columbus Recorder’s Court on Jan. 20 to the same charges related to that incident. All charges related to that hijacking were bound over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Sgt. Joseph Hart said authorities were called to the Marathon gas station at 3402 Veterans Parkway around 7:43 p.m. Nov. 19 to investigate a shooting. They met with the 46-year-old victim, who they found suffering from a gunshot wound to the left hand.
He said he was at the intersection of Hamilton Road and 33rd Street in his 2005 Toyota Avalon when two men approached him. One of the men pulled him from the car, according to police.
“At that time, he was held at gunpoint and told he was going to be killed and robbed of his phone and wallet,” Hart testified. “When he reached his hand up, one of the suspects shot him through the left hand.”
The suspects left the man on the ground and took $725 worth of the victim’s property before fleeing in his $15,000 vehicle. The Toyota was found at a later date abandoned at Wilson Apartments.
A juvenile informant told authorities later that year that he heard two men nicknamed “30 shots” and “Toad” talking about stealing the Toyota. They were also seen traveling it it, the informant noted.
After further investigation, “30 shots” was identified as Mitchell and “Toad” was identified as Harris. The victim also positively identified them as the robbers, Hart testified.
Harris was arrested at Jan. 18 at Wilson Apartments at 3400 8th Ave. In an interview with police, he admitted to being at the scene of the crime with Mitchell, according to police.
About one month later, Mitchell was apprehended at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday at a Hickory Avenue home.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
