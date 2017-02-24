Columbus Housing Authority spends $37 million to give properties a facelift

Instead of the dingy brick facade typically associated with public housing, some of the buildings at the Wilson Homes public housing complex now sport bright yellow siding, illuminating the neighborhood.
The makeover is part of a $37 million renovation project that the Columbus Housing Authority has implemented at four properties. In addition to the Wilson Homes complex, located at 3400 8th Avenue, renovations are also underway at: Nicholson Terrace, 1313 14th Street; Farley Homes, 1901 Nina Street; and E.J. Knights Apartment, 3811 Baker Plaza Drive. Next on the list will be the Warren Williams Homes, 1200 Warren Williams Road, and Elizabeth Canty Homes, 100 Canty Place.
Columbus Housing Authority CEO Len Williams said some properties are being totally rehabilitated on the inside, as well as the exterior. At Wilson Homes, some of the buildings already have new kitchen and bathroom appliances, as well as fresh paint. The agency also plans to add landscaping for curb appeal.
“What we find is the better the property looks, the better for the residents and the better the property is taken care of, which benefits the entire community,” said Williams, while surveying the changing landscape. “It’s a pretty dramatic makeover in just about every case.”
The project is part of the federal government’s Rental Assistance Demonstration program, which allows some public housing agencies to avoid Housing and Urban Development restrictions and use tax credits and other financing for property improvements, said Williams. Under the program, the properties being renovated will convert from conventional public housing units to a project-based voucher model.
Williams said 783 of the Columbus Housing Authority’s 1,320 units have already converted to the new model. Public housing units at the Ashley Station and Arbor Pointe mixed-income developments have also been converted to project-based vouchers. The agency has similar plans for all of its properties, Williams explained.
“We will be technically out of the public housing business in two or three years,” he said. “Everything we have will be project-based vouchers similar to other affordable housing in the community. It will be more stable funding for the Housing Authority. And the big advantage for the residents, of course, is we’re able to do all of this renovation work. And the renovation work we’re doing is at a scale where it should last for 15 to 20 years.”
Williams said the Housing Authority hopes to eventually convert Chase Homes, located at 120 20th St., to a complex similar to Arbor Pointe and Ashley Station. And the agency is almost through with its Booker T. Washington redevelopment project at the the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Victory Drive.
He said the leasing office for that complex, which will be called Columbus Commons, is scheduled to open in April, and the project will be completed by August.
“We are are quite excited about it,” he said. “Being that it will be highly visible, I think it will be a real asset to this community.”
