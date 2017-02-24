Woman, 83, dies in Greenville house fire

An 83-year-old woman died Friday after she was pulled from a burning house at 240 S. Depot St. in Greenville, the Georgia Department of Insurance and State Fire Marshal’s office said.
Bennie Harris was pronounced dead at Warm Springs Medical Center after she was pulled from the burning house, said Glenn Allen, communications director for the Georgia Department of Insurance.
Firefighters found the house in flames after the fire was reported to the emergency center at 7:43 a.m. They rescued Harris from the blaze and took her to the hospital.
Authorities said the fire doesn’t appear suspicious, but it remains under investigation.
