Local

February 26, 2017 3:00 PM

The $1 million winner of Fantasy 5 lottery bought ticket at this Columbus store

By Chuck Williams

chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

The search for the newest millionaire in the Chattahoochee Valley has narrowed.

There was one winning ticket Saturday night in the Georgia Lottery Fantasy 5 drawing and that lucky ticket was purchased in Columbus.

The ticket, worth $1.163 million and change was purchased at the Circle K, 4420 2nd Ave. That is the one at the intersection of Second Avenue and Manchester Expressway, according to a lottery official.

We will keep you posted when a winner steps forward. As of now, no one has claimed the prize.

Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Is public funding necessary for the arts?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos