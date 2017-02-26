The $1 million winner of Fantasy 5 lottery bought ticket at this Columbus store

The search for the newest millionaire in the Chattahoochee Valley has narrowed.
There was one winning ticket Saturday night in the Georgia Lottery Fantasy 5 drawing and that lucky ticket was purchased in Columbus.
The ticket, worth $1.163 million and change was purchased at the Circle K, 4420 2nd Ave. That is the one at the intersection of Second Avenue and Manchester Expressway, according to a lottery official.
We will keep you posted when a winner steps forward. As of now, no one has claimed the prize.
