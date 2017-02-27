Around Town: Color Me RAD, Open Door 5K, Adopt-A-Raptor

Adopt-A-Raptor
Callaway Gardens’ Birds of Prey program is presented with the permission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Since its debut in 2000, the program has helped educate more than one million visitors about man’s impact on raptors and other forms of wildlife. These magnificent creatures cannot be released into the wild due either to injury or having developed an unnatural association with humans, known as “imprinting”. The Adopt-A-Raptor initiative enables you to help support the feeding, training, housing, husbandry and medical care for one of the resident raptors. These symbolic adoptions range from $50-$1,000 per year. For additional information and an application, email birdsofprey@callawaygardens.com or go to www.callawaygardens.com.
Listen to Your Heart
Heart disease is still the leading cause of death in the U.S. But there are many ways to prevent and proactively treat it. Educate yourselves on being in tune with some silent indicators of heart disease.
▪ Do you feel tired all the time? Your energy can be low for many different reasons, but constant, extreme fatigue could be an early sign that your heart is struggling to get oxygen to your body. Dizziness during physical activity could also mean that your heart is having a hard time keeping up and your blood pressure could be dropping as a result. While blood pressure can drop due to dehydration during exertion, if your head starts spinning or you feel lightheaded, consider a checkup. Additionally, if you feel disproportionately short of breath during activities that weren’t a problem for you before, you could be experiencing fluid build-up in the lungs caused by a struggling heart.
▪ How are your legs and feet? Swollen feet can be an early sign of heart failure. Typically, if heart-related, shortness of breath and fatigue accompany the swelling. If your legs cramp when you walk or exert yourself, the arteries in your legs could be blocked which, in turn, could indicate blockages in the arteries in your heart. Foot swelling, leg cramps and calf pain could be a “canary in the mind,” so have these medically evaluated.
▪ How is your head? Depression is not a direct sign of heart trouble, but mental well-being is very much related to the physical. See help if you feel depressed. Like depression, migraines are not directly related to heart disease, but patients with heart disease are much more likely to have migraines than those without it. Though not fully understood yet, migraines may have some connection to an ailing heart.
In general, “if you are at risk for heart disease, it pays to ask the right questions and to be a good listener,” Dr. Nicholas Yphantides, MD, MPH, Medical Editor for TOPS Club Inc.
Save the Date
Color Me Rad 5K is returning to Uptown Columbus 9 a.m.- noon, March 11. Run through RAD color stations and come out looking like a tie-dyed hippie on the other side. At the finish there will be music and food. Cost is $50-$55 per person and includes a t-shirt, sunglasses, RAD socks and a RAD temporary tattoo. Cost is $15 for kids 7 and under. Woodruff Riverfront Park, 1000 Bay Ave. Use promo code UPTOWN when registering to receive ten percent off your entry fee. Uptown will receive 15 percent of proceeds from the event to help fund future Uptown events. To register and for more info-go to www.eventbrite.com/e/color-me-rad-columbus-ga.
Open Door 5K
The Open Door Classic 5K will be held Saturday at Woodruff Park on Bay Ave. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race begins at 8 a.m. Cost is $25 and $30 on race day. Proceeds benefit Open Door who helps empower the impoverished in Columbus and the Valley. Early packet pick-up will be Friday noon-4 p.m. at Big Dog Running Co. For more details, call 706-596-1426.
Comments