Jeramie is looking for a home at PAWS

Meet Jeramie, PAWS Humane’s featured pet of the week. He’s a 2-year-old Akita/Chow Chow mix that's been in the care of PAWS Humane for about a month now. According to volunteers and staff, one word to describe Jeramie is amazing.
“Because Jeramie is a big active boy, he participates in our dog training program. It took our dog trainer only one short session working with him to determine how smart he is,” said Casey Smith, PAWS director of marketing. “He is extremely treat motivated and is willing to learn all new tricks. Apparently, he is even quite the gentlemen and can open doors.”
At the shelter Jeramie has interacted with kids, adults, and other dogs. Smith said. He gets along well with all. With his brown fluffy hair and blue speckled tongue, Jeramie tends to stand out at the shelter.
“However, for some reason, this cutie pie has not been scooped up yet,” Smith said. “He is ready to make a family very happy. Jeramie's adoption fee is just $75. He has been neutered, microchipped and is up-to-date on vaccines. Stop by and meet him today.”
