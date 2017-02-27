Strode files complaint with Inspector General over city’s SPLOST spending

Tollie Strode, the leader of a citizens accountability group wrangling with city officials over finances, filed a complaint with the Office of the State Inspector General last week over 1999 SPLOST proceeds that continue to roll into city coffers.
“Recently, a local government accountability group learned that the Columbus Consolidated Government (CCG) continues to authorize collection (by omission), take receipt and spend (by commission) a one cent sales tax that was satisfied in September 2008,” Strode wrote in the letter released to the Ledger-Enquirer. “... We’ve addressed this issue with the Mayor, City Manager, and City Council. We were informed by the City Manager and Deputy that they pursued assistance from the Georgia Department of Revenue and the local Legislative Delegation without success. It appears that the issue has reached an impasse.”
Questioning the legality of the city’s receipt and expenditures of the dollars, he asked the Inspector General for:
- Determination of the legality of collecting and spending the 1999 SPLOST funds
- Immediate injunctive relief from collection and spending of the money on behalf of Muscogee County citizens
- A recommendation for legislative resolution to ensure the issue does not occur with other local option sales taxes
- A recommendation to resolve the matter if injury has occurred
The group that Strode refers to in the letter is the CCG Accountability Forum, which recently launched a “Columbus Refocus” initiative to “constructively guide the City Government on a path that improves the return on investment for financial sacrifices made by Muscogee County Citizens,” according to the group’s website.”
At recent City Council meetings, Strode has raised questions about the 1999 SPLOST and other finance issues. He submitted questions to the city finance department, which city officials addressed at a Feb. 14 City Council Meeting.
At that meeting, Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge explained the situation to city councilors, stating that the city has tried to resolve the issue by contacting the Department of Revenue, which collects the taxes. She said the city also sent postcards to all businesses registered in the city in 2008, notifying them that the tax should no longer be collected and that they need to change their systems.
“We contacted the Department of Revenue again yesterday and they tell us, again, the burden is on the local government to contact the businesses, but they won’t tell us who those businesses are,” she said at the time. “The state has the data, but we don’t have access to it, and it makes it very difficult to notify someone if we don’t know who they are.”
On Feb. 20, the Department of Revenue sent Hodge an email stating: “It is common that distributions continue to come in for some time after a sales tax has ended,” according to an email sent to the Ledger-Enquirer from the city. “This is primarily due to businesses that are paying late from a prior tax period when the sales tax was effective. Sometimes these taxpayers did not remit any sales tax or they underpaid for this prior period. These underpayments or nonpayments are caught in random audits performed by the department.”
In the letter to the Inspector General, Strode quoted a section from the city’s 2016 CCG Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, citing it as evidence that the city collected and spent $37,652,011 beyond the planned 1999 SPLOST amount of $235,500,000.
The Department of Revenue notified the Columbus Consolidated Government that sufficient revenues had been collected from the 1999 SPLOST during September 2008 to satisfy the $235,500,000 threshold imposed by the referendum, according to the CAFR.
“The original direct project costs budget of $235,500,000 was increased to $240,500,000 by Council action in November 2001,” the document continued. “The budget was increased to $241,100,000 by Council action in February 2007. The budget was increased to $247,178,148 by Council action in July 2007. The budget was increased to $269,178,148 by Council action taken in July 2009. The budget was increased to $286,353,648 by Council action taken in July 2011. The budget was increased to $288,003,183 by Council action in July 2015.”
When asked about Strode’s letter to the Inspector General, City Manager Isaiah said it contains inaccurate information.
“Mr. Strode states in his letter that the city has collected $37 million in additional revenue after expiration,” he said. “... However, the city has received $2 million in SPLOST funds after its expiration. Mr. Strode is erroneously including interest earnings off the SPLOST since 1999 in his calculations.
“Additionally, there seems to be an incorrect impression in his letter that the city is somehow involved in this debate,” he said. “As we have explained, Mr. Strode’s questions lie entirely with State law and the Department of Revenue policies.”
