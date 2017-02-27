Ordinance would make Columbus a ‘chain-free city’

Top of Form
Columbus Council will hold a first reading Tuesday of an ordinance that would make Columbus a “chain-free city,” according to council’s agenda.
The first reading on an ordinance amounts to a public hearing at which the public can speak in support for or against a proposed ordinance. Council can vote on it at the subsequent second reading.
The so-called “chain free” ordinance would amend the city code to prohibit dog owners from chaining dogs in manners that are considered abusive or potentially danger ous for the animals.
The ordinance would address the length of time a dog can be left chained, the length, weight and material the tether can be made of, the conditions of the environment the dog is left in, among other things.
It also would require that dogs be at least six months old and in good health in order to be chained.
It also bans leaving pets in a vehicle in which the internal exceeds 80 degrees.
The first reading will include the showing of a video that shows the kinds of restraint situations that the ordinance would prevent.
