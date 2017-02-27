Georgia seeks more public input on Standing Boy Creek State Park

The state of Georgia is inviting residents to submit their input on the proposed development of Standing Boy Creek State Park off Old River Road in north Columbus.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources held a public meeting on a preliminary master plan Thursday at Columbus’ Citizens Service Center, 3111 Citizens Way. A heavy turnout packed the room.
The preliminary plan by consultant Lose & Associates proposes cottages, RV and tent camping, lake view platform campsites, hiking and biking trails, disc golf and pavilions and other facilities for large gatherings such as corporate retreats, festivals or concerts.
The state currently operates the undeveloped 1,580-acre state park at 2120 Old River Road as a wildlife management area with seasonal deer bow hunting by permit. Other residents use the land for hiking, running, fishing, biking, bird watching and horseback riding. The land is on the Lake Oliver reservoir of the Chattahoochee River.
The DNR now is asking residents for additional comments. They can see the plan online at http://www.gastateparks.org and send comments to Director.GSPHS@dnr.state.ga.us.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
